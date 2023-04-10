Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Den Theatre Announces JERROD CARMICHAEL: SLEEPLESS WITHOUT BOYFRIEND On The Heath Mainstage, April 11-16

The Den Theatre today announced Jerrod Carmichael: Sleepless without boyfriend, featuring five stand-up performances April 11 and April 13 - 16 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830 with regular, mezzanine, and VIP table seating available. Drink service is available for all seats, with a two drink minimum.

Jerrod Carmichael is an Emmy-winning comedian from Winston-Salem, NC. His most recent special, Rothaniel, can be streamed on HBO Max.

Performance schedule:Tuesday April 11 and Thursday April 13 - Sunday April 16 at 7:15 p.m.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre.

The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

COVID safety: For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.




