The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Gareth Reynolds on The Heath Mainstage

Comedian Gareth Reynolds brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for one night only Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7 pm on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($16 - $33) go on sale Friday, September 3 at 10 am at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Gareth Reynolds is an internationally touring stand-up comedian whose brilliantly clever quips perfectly offset Dave Anthony's hilarious snark on their smash-hit podcast The Dollop, which garners over 5 million downloads every month.

Gareth has written on Arrested Development, Flaked and Hoops for Netflix as well as You're the Worst on FX and I'm Sorry for truTV. Previous to that, he wrote on the Comedy Central sitcom Idiotsitter, took the lead on the ABC show Hail Mary and has been seen on IFC's Maron.

His debut stand-up album "Riddled With Disease" was released December 6, 2019 on Comedy Dynamics and reached #1 on Billboard that week.

Originally hailing from the sweet streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gareth moved to Los Angeles where he began producing and writing his own material, eventually making shows at Comedy Central, the Travel Channel and MTV. He also has a cat named Jose.



Tickets: $20 regular seating ($16 obstructed view) with cocktail service; $28 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $33 VIP table seating with cocktail service. Two drink minimum.