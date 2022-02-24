The Den Announces Comedian JOE MANDE: HERO Set For May

The Den Theatre has announced Joe Mande: Hero for two stand-up performances on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7 pm & 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($17 - $35) go on sale Friday, February 25, 2022 at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Joe Mande is the comedic talent known for his award-winning Netflix stand-up special, acting roles on shows like Hacks, Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, multiple appearances on late-night TV, and as a writer for Parks and Recreation and The Good Place.



Tickets: $20 regular seating ($17 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. Guidelines are subject to change for future performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.