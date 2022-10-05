The Conspirators Present 125th Anniversary Jubilee, Featuring THE INEPTIDEMIC, November 3 - 19

The Conspirators present The Conspirators' 125th Anniversary Jubilee, Feat. "The Ineptidemic," written by Sid Feldman, Octave Mirbeau, and friends and directed by Artistic Director Wm. Bullion, at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., November 3 - 19.

The production includes a preview Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and press opening Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., with a regular schedule Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 with senior and student discounts available and may be purchased online at www.conspirewithus.org.

How time flies. Come celebrate The Conspirators' 125th Anniversary Jubilee! This glamorous trip through the decades will feature some of the best scenes from more than 500 productions including the (actual!) U.S. premier of Octave Mirbeau's 1895 one-act, "L'Epidémie," or in English, "The Ineptidemic."

How did the Conspirators indict Harry S Truman in the 40s? How did they influence Monty Python in the 60s? Why did they crumble into a ball of drug-addled paranoia in the 70s? How did they warn us of the rise of Herr Helmut Drumpf in the 2010s? And how did they predict the Spanish Flu pandemic in the nineteen-teens?! The Conspirators have been on the cutting edge of world events for 125 grueling years, predicting and influencing world events using nothing but perhaps the edgiest, most lethal weapon of them all-satire.

The ensemble cast for The Conspirators' 125th Anniversary Jubilee, Feat. "The Ineptidemic" includes: Eva Andrews (she/her), Olivia Anton (she/her), Paul Bunton (he/him), Brook Celeste (she/they), Libby Conkle (she/her), A. Nikki Greenlee (she/her), Michael Lomenick (he/him), Liliana Mastroianni (she/they), Kieran O'Connor (he/him), Elizabeth Quilter (she/they/anything respectful) and Mary Spencer (she/her). Tom Jasek (he/him) or Sean McGill (he/him) will be performing percussion.

The production crew includes: Wm. Bullion (he/him - Director), Madison Boan (she/they - Assistant Director), Sid Feldman (he/him - Author/Technical Director), John Ramirez (they/them - Stage Manager), Mark T. Berry (they/them - Production Manager), Eric Luchen (he/him - Scenic Designer), Andrew Meyers (he/him - Lighting Designer), Elizabeth Monti (she/her - Costume Designer), Jennifer Hinojosa (she/her - Assistant Costumer) and Sebby Woldt (he/him - Sound/Media Designer).

Sid Feldman (he/him) co-founded The Conspirators and has written plays, adaptations, screenplays, reviews and essays. He has produced plays, concerts and events for numerous organizations including New Crime and Sliced Bread Productions (also with Wm. Bullion!).

Wm. Bullion (he/him) is a veteran tragicomedian, director and actor on the fringe of the Chicago theater fringe and beyond. Bullion is an artistic associate of the Factory Theater, for whom he has directed Prophet$ and Born Ready. He started Sliced Bread Productions in 1988 and put up some solid work before it folded in 2008. He co-founded the Conspirators in 2016 and has proudly directed their three big pieces: Accidental Death of a Black Motorist; The Deckchairs, or Make the Titanic Great Again; and The Resistible Rise of Herr Helmut Drumpf, but was a fool to think starting another theater group in Chicago is a viable, sustainable idea. Yet, here we are.

The Conspirators are a (still relatively new) theater and performance collective in Chicago dedicated to provoking thought and action through dynamic, immediate theater art. The Conspirators work exclusively in a style of neo-Commedia called "The Style"-a highly theatrical performance mode developed by movie stars Tim Robbins and John Cusack from the techniques of Ariane Mnouchkine, Commedia dell'Arte, Bugs Bunny cartoons and punk rock, as historically performed by New Crime Prod. (R.I.P.) and The Actors' Gang. The company also offers Style workshops to interested performers of all calibers.

The Conspirators present The Conspirators' 125th Anniversary Jubilee, Feat. "The Ineptidemic," written by Sid Feldman, Octave Mirbeau, and friends and directed by Artistic Director Wm. Bullion, at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St, November 3 - 19.The production includes a preview Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. and press opening Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., with a regular schedule Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 with senior and student discounts available and may be purchased online at www.conspirewithus.org.