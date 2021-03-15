The Conspirators Present Annual JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR DO-IT-YOURSELF MESSIAH COMPLEX

The Conspirators have announced the return of the Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex (JCSDIYMC), an evening of variety and sing-along in love and adoration of the ALBUM version (1970) of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera, one night only, Easter Sunday, April 4 at 7 P.M. CDT online via Facebook Live.

The event is curated by Conspirators Artistic Director Wm. Bullion and directed TV-style from the booth by Dr. Stephanie McCullough. "Attendance" is FREE and the link will be found starting at 6 P.M. CDT on The Conspirators Facebook page, Biblical Glam is the suggested attire.

The Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex is a multi-disciplinary neo-Vaudeville variety show, based on the ALBUM version (1970 recording) of the rock musical by Rice and Lloyd Webber. The concept is to "do" or "play" the entire album in order, in a celebratory, salon-like atmosphere.

The evening will consist of performers each doing a piece based on one cut of the album (i.e., "Pilate's Dream" or "I Don't Know How to Love Him"). Pieces may be as simple as singing the song over a karaoke track or even dancing to the song off the record player. Or, they can be as complex as a full-on modern dance piece with spoken word obliquely alluding to the artist's own messiah complex. Performances may be burlesque, drag, karaoke, serious, funny, moderne, classical, slick or slapdash! Some will be live, some will be pre-recorded for this new Zoom online world. The online "audience" will be provided with an online "hymnal" with the lyrics to sing along.

"When we first produced the JCSDIYMC in 2015, it started as a lark but ended up being something very meaningful and uplifting-artists coming together to share their work around the themes of rebirth, Spring, betrayal, transcendence and eating Easter candy. We need to try it online this year-hopefully your screen will look like that Last Supper meme with the Apostles each in their own little squares..." says Bullion, "and interestingly, ANYBODY can attend and sing along this year, no matter where they're located."

Scheduled to perform* are Saint Sparklebear, the Cryptid Kid, A. Nikki. Greenlee, David Cerda & Friends, Mari DeOleo, Sid Feldman, the Vaudettes, Danielle Levsky, Nathaniel Fishburn, Carey Farrell & the Clamor & Lace Noise Brigade, Sarah Bullion, Gail Gallagher, Jeff Churchwell, Caroline Shaul, Cocktail Jordan & Pearly White, Brian Nemtusak and Rose Freeman, all emceed by Wm. Bullion. *Performers may change without notice.

The production team includes Wm. Bullion (creator & curator), Dr. Steph McCullough (video producer), Olive King (associate producer), Sebby Woldt (sound & tech), Gail Gallagher (music direction) and Nathaniel Fishburn (marketing support).