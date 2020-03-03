The Conspirators' JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR DO-IT-YOURSELF MESSIAH COMPLEX is Coming to The Charnel House

Join The Conspirators for the return of The Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex, everybody's favorite tribute to the album version of Jesus Christ Superstar. Curated by Conspirators Artistic Director (and JCS aficionado) Wm. Bullion and performed by a diverse congregation of artists, JCSDIYMC will play for one night only, Sunday, April 12 2020 AD, at The Charnel House, 3421 W. Fullerton (at Kimball) in Chicago. Doors open at 7PM and the show begins at 7:30PM.

The Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex is a multi-disciplinary gathering of artists and enthusiasts enjoying and paying tribute to the ALBUM version of Jesus Christ Superstar. The album tracks will be performed/played IN ORDER through the evening, and the styles are eclectic - burlesque, drag, karaoke, serious, funny, modern, classical, slick, and/or slapdash - to form an evening that is part salon, part Vaudeville, part sing-along, and all unpredictable. Confirmed acts include the Clamor & Lace Noise Brigade, the Vaudettes, and Cryptid Kid.

Reservations are recommended, suggested dress code is Biblical Glam, and singing along is strictly encouraged.

Tickets

At the door, $10 (suggested donation; we'll accept more!)

Reservations can be held by emailing witness@conspirewithus.org

The Conspirators are a (new) theater & performance collective in Chicago dedicated to provoking thought and action through dynamic, immediate theater art. The Conspirators work exclusively in a style of neo-commedia dell'arte called "The Style"-a highly theatrical performance mode developed by movie stars Tim Robbins and John Cusack from the techniques of Ariane Mnouchkine, Commedia dell'Arte, Bugs Bunny cartoons, and punk rock and as historically performed by New Crime Prod. (R.I.P.) and The Actors' Gang. The company also offers Style workshops to interested performers of all caliber.





