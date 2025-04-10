The Chicago Scots to Host 39th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scotland is headed back to the DuPage County Fairgrounds! Following last year’s successful move to Wheaton due to growing attendance numbers, the Midwest’s Largest Scottish Event will be returning to the DuPage County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 13 (1pm-10pm), and Saturday, June 14 (9am-10pm).

This beloved two-day summer kick-off celebration during Father’s Day weekend will feature a whole load of Scottish fun, fanfare, music, culture, tradition, skill and athleticism. This year’s music lineup will feature legendary Scottish band Skerryvore as the entertainment headliners. Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Skerryvore will bring their contemporary Scottish sound - which fuses folk, trad, pop and rock influences – to the Main Stage to perform two headlining shows. All proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Chicago Scots’ principal charity, Caledonia Senior Living & Memory Care in North Riverside.

The vibrant essence of Scottish culture will be on full display at this 2-day outdoor festival. Treasured across generations, this family-friendly event attracts 10,000-15,000 attendees annually and boasts an impressive lineup of activities and attractions, featuring crowd-pleasing favorites such as the largest pipe band championship in North America, Scottish heavy athletics like the iconic caber-toss, highland dancing, dogs of Scotland, a kids area and Scottish petting zoo, Celtic rock music, Scottish food & drink, whisky tastings, and a classic British car show. Visitors can also explore a bustling marketplace offering a wide array of Scottish goods—kilts, candy, cuddly toys, jewelry, soccer jerseys, beer, music, tartan items, and, of course, haggis.

"2024’s Highland Games, our first in Wheaton, were a huge success, as the city truly welcomed us.” said Chicago Scots President Gus Noble OBE. “This event, now in its 39th year, is a cherished tradition that brings together generations of families. Whether you’re Scottish by birth, by heritage, or simply by inclination, our invitation is to come be Scottish for at least a day. We are looking forward to another incredible year in Wheaton.”

At the Festival, the Chicago Scots will also feature Clan MacEwan as the “Honored Clan.” Clan MacEwan had been without a Chief for more than 500 years – until 20 March 2025, when, after a process of clan election and recognition by Scotland’s Lord Lyon, Sir John R.H. McEwen, 5th Baronet of Marchmont and Bardrochat, was granted the arms signifying his hereditary chiefship of Clan MacEwen. MacEwans from all around the world are invited and encouraged to come to the Games and to march with their newly appointed Chief as Sir John leads the Parade of Tartans - a showcase for Scottish families, clans, and organizations.

At just before dusk on Saturday, June 14, when all the piping and drumming competitions that comprise North America’s largest bagpiping championship, are done, the entire festival will gather for the “massed bands,” which Gus Noble describes as “a moment when time and distance seem to fade and vanish, leaving a unique and incredibly moving connection to family.”

Taking place the weekend of Father’s Day, the event also offers a great and unique way to get outside and make fond memories with dad and father figures alike.

Food and Marketplace Vendor registration is currently open for 2025 applications. Those interested in learning more are invited to do so here.

Ticket prices for the 39th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games are as follows:

Friday: Children 12 and under FREE; Adults $20

Saturday: Children 12 and under FREE; Adults $30

Two Day Pass - Children 12 and under FREE; Adults $45

VIP Two Day Pass: $200 admission includes complimentary food and beverage service (with a Scottish flare), whisky masterclass, premier parking, and more.





