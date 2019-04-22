The Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion Announces Next Singers' Conference

The Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion announces its next singers' conference, a Tour de France from September 12-22nd. Following last fall's successful eight-day conference that brought fifteen French performers to Chicago, the Tour de France marks the third exchange between French and American singers, songwriters and accompanists. This year's conference is a 10-day singing tour, including travel to Sète, Montpellier and Paris.

On the schedule are over thirty hours of master classes and workshops led by acclaimed French and American artists on topics such as "Burlesque," "Diction for Singers," and "Singer-Pianist Partnership."

In addition to instructional sessions, participants will attend evening concerts including a program with members of Montpellier's national opera and an evening at the famous Lapin Agile.

"Our international conversation about the art of cabaret continues," says Claudia Hommel, artistic director of Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion. "Of course, we will have open mics and many other performance opportunities, but it is the connections made between French and American artists that make this project special." This is the Connexion's second conference in France, and the first time singing along the Mediterranean coast.

"We welcome additional participants." says Hommel. The entire conference is ten days long but shorter à la carte options are also available.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You