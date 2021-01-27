The Actors Gymnasium Opens Third Teaching Studio In Noyes Cultural Arts Center To Support Expanded Curriculum

On Wednesday, Actors Gym announced the opening of a third studio in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center and a new, expanded class curriculum. The facility will be primarily dedicated to the nine month Professional Training Program's new Clown concentration, which welcomed its first cohort in September. It will also allow the Gym to expand its curriculum to include a broader range of ground skills, including dance and acting.

By opening the additional space, Actors Gym will be better equipped to meet demand for in-person classes, which resume on February 1. The socially distanced classes will be meeting at reduced capacity with a range of other health and safety measures in place.

The expansion of its teaching facilities comes alongside a downsizing of its office space - a measure that allows the Gym to avoid increasing its overhead expenses, even while increasing its classroom capacity by nearly 50%.

About Actors Gym

The Actors Gymnasium is one of the nation's premiere circus and performing arts training centers, led by master teacher and Circus Ring of Fame artist Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. Founded in 1995, it provides educational programs for students of all ages and levels, produces original and daring circus-theatre, and offers award-winning entertainment for corporate and other special events.

Actors Gym is proud to partner with many performing arts organizations throughout Chicagoland and serves as the exclusive provider of circus performing arts training for Lookingglass Theatre.