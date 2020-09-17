The Actors Gymnasium Announces New, Socially Distanced Learning Pods

Circus pod packages range from $80-$120/class.

Actors Gym has announced circus learning pods. The small group classes provide socially distanced circus and theatre activities from the comfort of families' yards or nearby green spaces.

Hosting families can choose up to six participants, which are then matched with one of Actors Gym's vetted instructors.

Circus pod packages range from $80-$120/class, and like with all of its educational programs, generous financial aid is available.

Actors Gym Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-Distasi says, "We've been reflecting on the physical and emotional benefits of circus during this challenging time. Bringing our programs to families' neighborhoods allows us to help kids stay healthy and provide safe opportunities for them to stay active and socialize."

The Gym's faculty have trained and performed around the world. By pairing its teaching artists with local families looking for safe, in person kids' activities, Actors Gym hopes to offer critical employment opportunities for artists whose livelihood has been severely impacted by the pandemic.

Anyone interested in hosting a pod can visit actorsgymnasium.org/pods to learn more.

About Actors Gym

The Actors Gymnasium is one of the nation's premiere circus and performing arts training centers, led by master teacher and Circus Ring of Fame artist Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. Founded in 1995, it provides educational programs for students of all ages and levels, produces original and daring circus-theatre, and offers award-winning entertainment for corporate and other special events.

Actors Gym is proud to partner with many performing arts organizations throughout Chicagoland and serves as the exclusive provider of circus performing arts training for Lookingglass Theatre.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You