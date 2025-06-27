The 36th Annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival to Return in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Curious Theatre Branch and Prop Thtr have revealed the dates for the 36th Annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival, Chicago’s longest running theatre festival. The 2025 Rhino Fest returns September 5 - 28 at Facility Theatre and Jarvis Square Theatre.

For more than three decades, Rhino Fest has endeavored to welcome as many theater and performance companies and artists from Chicago and across the nation.This year’s festival kicks off with a special Full Moon Vaudeville Concert, Saturday, Aug. 30, headlined by art/folk/cabaret act The Crooked Mouth and includes special guests. More information on the Full Moon Vaudeville Concert will be available later this summer. Tickets to the 2025 Rhinoceros Theater Festival are offered at pay-what-you-can pricing, with a $20 suggested price and go on sale Friday, Aug. 1.

Following last year’s 35th Annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival, the largest in its history, the 2025 Rhino Fest features plays, music and performances from more than 40 companies and solo artists with a focus on new work created in Chicago featuring themes of resistance and rebellion.

Comments

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...