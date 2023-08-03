Taylor Rae to Open for John Craigie at Lincoln Hall in September

TAYLOR RAE will open for John Craigie on September 21 at Lincoln Hall.

Showtime 8pm | Tickets $25

773-525-2501

Taylor Rae is a singer-songwriter who was born in Santa Cruz, California and raised in the quaint town of Ben Lomond, nestled in the Santa Cruz mountains.



She sang her first song at the age of 2, a cover of Carole King's "It's Too Late", and began to write her own music at 8. By the time she was ten, she had filled countless notebooks with her original lyrics. Inspired by the natural beauty of her hometown, as well as the music of artists such as Bonnie Raitt, King, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel and Steely Dan, Taylor taught herself guitar at 12 and by the time she was 15, she was playing her first paid gig.



The next decade of her life saw her wandering around the U.S., exploring the many forms of Americana, Folk, Jazz and Blues and the changing attitudes of the world. Her music, often compared to that of Grace Potter, Joss Stone and Maren Morris Grace Potter, earned her a spot in the Top 20 Americana Music Album Chart for her debut record MAD TWENTIES - a collection of 12 originals produced by William Gawley, spanning from gentle, acoustic Folk to Led Zeppelin-tinged Rock and roadhouse Blues, with some Jazz and psychedelic influences thrown in for good measure. The single off the album, "Home on the Road", remained in the Top 10 of the Americana Music Singles Chart for five consecutive weeks and the album remained in the Top 50 for 31 consecutive weeks.



In 2022, Taylor embarked on a busy tour to promote MAD TWENTIES, performing shows across the nation and making a slew of podcast, radio and television appearances. She made an impressive 28 city tour between January and May of that year, playing festivals such as MerleFest, AmericanaFest, DelFest, Rochester Jazz Festival and sharing the stage with artists like Sierra Hull, Pokey LaFarge, The Head and the Heart, Brandy Clark & Judith Hill. Some of her most memorable shows in the last year have been at NPR Mountain Stage (Charleston, WV), Woodsongs (Lexington, KY), Bluebird Cafe (Nashville, TN), Sony Hall (NYC) & the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX.



When she is not working on music, Taylor loves to read, practice yoga and spend time with her beloved long-haired dachshund, Winnie, at her home in Austin, TX.