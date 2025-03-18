TITANIC THE MUSICAL Continues Marriott Theatre's 50th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marriott Theatre, continues its 50th Anniversary Season celebration with the epic production of Titanic The Musical, directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher (Marriott Theatre debut! Broadway: Beetlejuice; Off-Broadway: The Big Gay Jamboree, The Robber Bridegroom, Into the Woods; Beauty and The Beast, Disney’s Tale of Moana, Tangled) with Musical Direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson.

Capturing the triumph and tragedy of the hopeful passengers on the ill-fated Ship of Dreams, Titanic The Musical previews on April 9, opens Wednesday, April 16 at 7pm, and runs through June 1, 2025. Based on the real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stirring portrait of the passengers on board the “unsinkable ship” and the tragedy that followed. With a soaring score by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, the original Broadway production won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.

“As a child who discovered musical theatre in the '90s, Titanic was a formative show for me,” said director Conor Gallagher. “The chance to bring it to life on the Marriott Theatre stage is a thrilling, daunting, and ultimately energizing task. Add to that the legendary actors of Chicago and one of the most haunting scores ever written, and I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating on this production. I promise it will be unlike any Titanic you’ve seen before.”

Titanic The Musical stars David Girolmo as “Captain E.J. Smith,” Alex Goodrich as “J. Bruce Ismay,” Christopher Kale Jones as “Thomas Andrews,” Lillian Castillo as “Alice Beane,” James Earl Jones II as “Edgar Beane/Fourth Officer Boxhall,” Erica Stephan as “Kate McGowan,” Garrett Lutz as “Jim Farrell,” Eric Amundson as “Bellboy,” Joel Gelman as “Second Officer Charles Lightoller/John Jacob Astor,” Darian Goulding as “Frederick Barrett/Benjamin Guggenheim,” Laura Guley as “Kate Murphey/Eleanor Widener,” Kelli Harrington as “Charlotte Cardoza,” Matthew Hommel as “Harold Bride/Joseph Bell/Bandmaster Wallace Hartley,” Mark David Kaplan as “Isidor Straus/Quartermaster Robert Hitchens,” George Keating as “First Officer William Murdoch,” Heidi Kettenring as “Ida Straus,” Will Lidke as “Charles Clarke/George Widener,” Francesca Mehrotra as “Caroline Neville/Mme. Aubert,” Victoria Okafor as “Kate Mullins/Stewardess/Madeleine Astor,” Lucas Thompson as “Frederick Fleet,” Kevin Webb as “Henry Etches/Third Officer Herbert Pitman,” with Anna Louise Bramlett, Andrés Enriquez, David Gordon-Johnson, Michael Metcalf and Schyler Vargas.

The artistic team features Associate Director and Choreographer Katie Johannigman, Scenic Designer Collette Pollard, Costume Designer Sully Ratke, Wig, Hair & Makeup Designer Miguel Armstrong, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Props Designer Sally Zack, Dialect Coach Adam Goldstein, Conductor Brad Haak and Stage Manager Colt Luedtke.

NEW FOR 2025 WEEKNIGHT PERFORMANCE TIMES, Titanic The Musical is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Call for group, dinner-theatre, student, senior, and military discounts. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets or become a Marriott Theatre subscriber during the 50th Anniversary season, please call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information. Attendees are also invited to visit Three Embers Restaurant before the show to experience a pop-up experience that will coincide with Titanic The Musical, transporting guests to another realm while enjoying a themed food and beverage menu led by the culinary team at Three Embers Restaurant.

