THE SOUND OF MUSIC and More Set for Broadway in Chicago 2025 Season

Broadway In Chicago has revealed that the upcoming season lineup will include Rodgers & Hammerstein’s critically acclaimed THE SOUND OF MUSIC, 13-time Tony Award nominated musical HELL’S KITCHEN and more. See the full lineup here!



Renewals are available now to current subscribers by visiting BroadwayInChicago.com or calling 312-977-1717. The upcoming season will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, and the six-show packages begin at $207. Subscriber benefits include savings of up to 36% off ticket prices this season, discounts on both parking and suite service, free exchange privileges based on availability, access to off-season specials before the public, and more. Tickets for the upcoming season productions will go on sale at a later date.



THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 2025

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)



For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.



Experience THE SOUND OF MUSIC live on stage for the first time or introduce a new generation to the beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family, with beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.



THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar®-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.



HELL’S KITCHEN

Nov. 11 — 30, 2025

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.)



HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.



Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography brings to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going.



HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook), with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys.



Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN!



ELF THE MUSICAL

Dec. 2 – 14, 2025

The Auditorium (50 East Ida B. Wells Dr.)



ELF THE MUSICAL, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas!



STEREOPHONIC

Jan. 27, 2026 – Feb. 8, 2026

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.)



The most Tony Award-winning Show of the year. The most Tony Award-nominated Play of all time. STEREOPHONIC mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, STEREOPHONIC invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.



STEREOPHONIC features original songs by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. In April 2024, STEREOPHONIC became the most Tony-nominated play in history receiving 13 Award nominations. It then became the most Tony Award-winning show of the 2024 season, winning 5 Tony Awards including Best Play, Direction (Daniel Aukin), Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).



THE OUTSIDERS

Feb. 10 – 22, 2026

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.)





The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Tony Award® winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.



In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”





