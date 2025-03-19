THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns To Chicago

Cameron Mackintosh has announced that a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will play Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre December 11, 2025 – February 1, 2026, as part of a new multi-year North American Tour. Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design, this production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and the forthcoming North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn , based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA delivers a theatrical experience unlike any other—one that Chicago theatergoers won’t want to miss—and can be added on to the next Broadway In Chicago season package, on sale this April.

Cameron Mackintosh said, "I'm really delighted to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA back to thrill American audiences once again after its phenomenal record-breaking run on Broadway. When I unveiled this new production in London after the pandemic many of our brilliant original creative team, including Hal Prince, Gillian Lynne and Maria Björnson, were sadly no longer with us. Our exciting new team, inspired by their predecessors’ glorious work, updated certain aspects of the production that resulted in a dazzlingly fresh version of the much-loved original, which was rapturously received by audiences and critics alike. So, in just a year’s time, when we raise our even more sensational chandelier, you can once again thrill to Andrew’s soaring music of the night and be swept away by a revitalized PHANTOM in all its glory!”



Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “The Phantom made it very clear that it would not be long before his legend would, once again, be told in America. While Hal, Gillie and Maria are, sadly, no longer with us, they live on in the show we all created together. Love, passion and live theatre are what THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is all about. I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive and infuses the theatre with something that only happens when design, direction and music are completely at one. I am absolutely delighted that we are bringing this very special production back to audiences across North America.”



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has become one of the most successful shows in the world. The original London stage production is now the second longest-running musical ever. It opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince. It won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and reigned as the longest-running show in Broadway history since January 9, 2006, when it surpassed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats , also produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The New York production played a staggering nearly 13,981 performances, been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion. After an unprecedented 35 record-breaking years, the Broadway production played its final performance on April 16, 2023.



There have been three U.S. National Tours based on the original Broadway production. The First National Tour played Los Angeles and San Francisco for a combined total run of almost 10 years, playing 3,902 performances to 6.6 million people. The Second National Tour had an 8.5-year run playing 3,364 performances to 7.5 million people. The Third National Tour had an 18-year run, playing 7,284 performances to 16.7 million people. The three U.S. national tours played 216 engagements in 77 cities for an unprecedented total of 36.5 years and over 14,500 performances to 31 million people – making it the most successful and longest-running touring show in U.S. history.



The new North American tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will premiere at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD in November 2025. Casting will be announced at a later date.

