THE OUTSIDERS Tour is Coming to Chicago in February

The tour will be presented at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from February 10-22, 2026.
Broadway In Chicago will present the Tony Award winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola ’s landmark motion picture, which will be coming to the Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, February 10-22, 2026.
Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. THE OUTSIDERS delivers a theatrical experience unlike any other—one that Chicago theatergoers won’t want to miss—and will be part of the next Broadway In Chicago season package, on sale this April.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”
The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.
