THE OUTSIDERS Tour is Coming to Chicago in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Chicago will present the Tony Award winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola ’s landmark motion picture, which will be coming to the Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, February 10-22, 2026.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. THE OUTSIDERS delivers a theatrical experience unlike any other—one that Chicago theatergoers won’t want to miss—and will be part of the next Broadway In Chicago season package, on sale this April.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Comments