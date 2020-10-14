THE ONE OF A KIND SHOW Goes Virtual This Year

The show runs from November 12 – December 6, 2020.

One of Chicago's most highly-anticipated annual holiday experiences, the One of a Kind Holiday Show, is going virtual this holiday season presenting more than 300 artists, artisans, and makers from across North America and beyond, from November 12 - December 6, 2020.

Beginning November 12, shoppers will have the opportunity to discover new work, watch live talks from their favorite artists, experience studio tours and demonstrations, chat with artists, and shop for unique and thoughtful holiday gifts, through www.oneofakindshowchicago.com and @ooakchicago on Instagram and Facebook.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted small businesses across our country, and now more than ever is the time to support them. While the 2020 Holiday Show has moved virtually to keep all our amazing artists, makers, attendees and staff safe, we are beyond thrilled to keep the tradition alive with new artists, partners and experiences to continue to add to the holiday fun," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of Sales for the One of a Kind Show. "We have a fantastic selection of artists, bringing a level of passion and vibrancy that will make this virtual show an engaging new way to shop for the holidays."

Shoppers may browse products spanning a variety of media including fine art, ceramics, mixed media, fashion, furniture, fiber art, jewelry, gourmet goods, pet products, photography, accessories, bath and body, children's products, holiday and home goods. Exhibiting artists will host demos, talks and more to engage with attendees and share their inspirations, as well as offer behind-the-scenes insights into their creative processes, throughout the duration of the virtual show.

When visiting the Virtual Holiday Market via oneofakindshowchicago.com, shoppers will find artist pages allowing them to search by product category, artist name, or artist city, state or country. From there, shoppers may browse products, promotions, and view a schedule of artist hosted events on each artists' page. All purchases will be made directly from artists' individual websites.

The One of a Kind Show will run virtually from November 12 - December 6. For more information, please visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You