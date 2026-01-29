Ezra-Habonim to Debut Sci-Fi Musical STAR DREK 2240 in Skokie

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ezra-Habonim has announced the cast and production team for the world premiere of STAR DREK 2240, an original 90-minute sci-fi Purim Shpiel. The production, which reimagines the story of the Megillah through a futuristic lens, is a family-friendly event designed to be enjoyed by all generations. The show is scheduled to run from late February through early March 2026.

"Space, the final frum-tier." STAR DREK 2240 chronicles the voyages of the Starship Shushan-hailing from Planet Persia-as it "boldly goes where no mensch has gone before." This futuristic comedy teaches the story of Purim by parodying legendary sci-fi franchises including Star Trek, Star Wars, Lost in Space, and Flash Gordon. The musical features a score of uniquely arranged parodies, including versions of "Rocket Man," "Hey, Big Spender," and "Rock Around the Clock," and "Step in Time." The script is packed with "space geek" and Jewish cultural references and shtick.

Rooted in a tradition dating back centuries, the Purim Shpiel serves as a comedic dramatization of the Book of Esther, traditionally utilizing humor and satire to celebrate the Jewish holiday. By employing the vehicle of parody, this production honors that legacy, using familiar pop-culture tropes to make the ancient narrative accessible and engaging for modern viewers. This creative approach allows the company to share the story's core message of courage while simultaneously poking fun at contemporary culture and beloved sci-fi archetypes.

The production is led by Sydney Schenker as Esther and Ozzie Quintana as King Ahasuerus. The company also features Amber Bond as Darth Haman, Tyler Testa as Mordechai, Megan Goldish as Captain Kirk, and David Freireich as C3P-0Y. The Eunuch Trio is performed by Barbara Smith, Susan Applegate-Hayes, and Terri Taylor.

The production is helmed by Ken Dermer, who serves as Director, Playwright, and Executive Producer. Ryan Bond joins the leadership team as Production Manager, Assistant Director, and Stage Manager. The creative staff is rounded out by Music Director and Accompanist Howard Pfeifer, Choreographer Janice Feldman, and Costumer Francine Schulman. As a new work, the production features music and lyrics that are dynamically adjusted to highlight the unique talents of the ensemble.

Performances of STAR DREK 2240 will take place at 4500 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076. The production runs Saturday, February 28; Sunday, March 1; Saturday, March 7; and Sunday, March 8.