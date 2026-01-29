AN IRISH HEARTBEAT: Van Morrison Tribute Returns to Raue Center in 2026

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Soundtracks of a Generation will present An Irish Heartbeat: A Tribute to the Music of Van Morrison, coming to the Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 7 PM. This high-energy tribute features a 10-piece band led by award-winning singer, songwriter, and harp player Derrick Procell, celebrating the eclectic musical journey of one of rock & roll's most revered innovators.

From the spirited anthem “Gloria” and the beloved classic “Brown Eyed Girl” to the jazzy sophistication of “Moondance”, An Irish Heartbeat explores the full range of Van Morrison's 55-year career. Equal parts soulful shouter and mystical poet, Morrison's fusion of R&B, jazz, blues, and Celtic folk has earned him a lasting place in music history, and this tribute delivers it with passion, precision, and heart.

Derrick Procell, Raue Center's 2023–24 Season Artist-in-Residence, is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and harmonica player whose work has been celebrated across stage, screen, and studio. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Melissa Manchester and Logan Daniels and featured on popular television shows including My Name Is Earl, True Blood, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, Saving Grace, The Office, and King of the Hill, as well as the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird. Known for his powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence, Procell brings both reverence and fire to the music of Van Morrison, creating a truly unforgettable live experience.

Don't miss this celebration of music, poetry, and soul — a night that captures the spirit of Van Morrison and the magic of live performance.