THE KATES Comedy Show Announced At Fillet Of Solo Festival 2020

Chicago comedian Denise Medina hosts the all female comedy showcase the kates at The Teal Room with Lifeline Theatre for their 23rd annual Fillet of Solo Festival on January 11th & 17th at 7pm.

Lifeline Theatre's Fillet of Solo continues to celebrate the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and live lit scene. Lifeline Theatre and Live Bait Theater are thrilled to bring a dozen storytelling collectives and numerous solo performers together for a three-week, multi-venue selection of powerful personal stories-including the kates!

the kates welcome some of Chicago's most talented female storytellers to The Teal Room for Lifeline Theatre's Fillet of Solo Festival 6956 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago, IL 60626 on January 11th & 17th at 7pm. The shows are hosted by Denise Medina. Line ups are posted on the kates website

the kates is produced by Kelsie Huff, founder of the kates and instructor at the kates university .the kates host their Lincoln Square shows at The Book Cellar the second Friday and last Saturday of the month at 7pm. Lines ups are posted on the kates website.

For more information about the kates shows, please visit the kates website. Tickets can be purchased online HERE.





