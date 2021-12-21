THE JACKIE SMOOK PROGRAM OF DE-DUMBIFICATION to Return to Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret

Davenport's Piano Bar & Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago's premier location for enjoying music in an intimate setting will welcome back Jackie Smook and her pianist Joey Chimes for a six month engagement of The Jackie Smook Program of De-Dumbification. Performances take place Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., Saturday April 2 at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m., Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. and a late night show Saturday, March 5 at 10:30 p.m. This performance is a ticketed event held in the Cabaret and includes a 2-drink minimum on the night of the performance. Tickets are $20 and are on sale now via Davenport's Eventbrite page. For more information, please visit DavenportsPianoBar.com.

After selling out performances in the fall of 2020, Davenport's invited Jackie Smook to return each month in The Cabaret. Jackie Smook and her brilliant pianist Joey Chimes, go on a magical, puppet-filled, comedic (yet moving) ride into the Jackie Smook self help cabaret. It's a roller coaster through Jackie's journey from a dingy dongy dumb dumb to the hard working, go getting, ambitious woman she is today. Told through four stages and 12 musical acts, you will be moved by this true story of growth and self-love.

"I am excited to not only return to Davenport's but also to be able to share my story, musically," said Smook. "This opportunity to have a monthly performance will let Joey, the puppets and me work on new pieces and new themes with new audiences. We appreciate all of this and look forward to the new year, this monthly engagement and being on the Davenport's stage again, live."

Please note: All patrons must be vaccinated. For entry, patrons must provide proof of vaccination, such as a Vaccination Card, and a valid photo ID. Masks will be required upon entry and when not seated.

ABOUT JACKIE SMOOK (performer)

Jackie Smook is a singer, actor, comedian and writer based in Chicago. She is formally taking classes at The Second City and iO. Before the pandemic, Jackie performed her first ever cabaret in Chicago. Her recent credits include a TV Pilot Yankers From Yonkers as a supporting lead, Kellogg's TownHouse Commercial, At the Garden, a TV show and is currently working on a screenplay called Broadway School. She is a graduate of Boston Conservatory with a degree in Musical Theater. With many new projects on the horizon, Jackie is so pleased to showcase one of the most passionate sides of herself through cabaret. She is currently represented by Big Mouth Talent Inc.