THE FAB FOUR: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE Brings The Music Of The Beatles To Chicago This February

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, presented by Right Angle Entertainment.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude", the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing. This limited engagement runs at Apollo Theater Chicago February 22 - 27, 2022.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil. The Fab Four is truly the Ultimate Tribute.

Performances are Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8:00pm; Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets range from $35-$65 and are available now for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, by calling (773) 935-6100, or by visiting the box office at Apollo Theater Chicago, located at 2550 N Lincoln Avenue.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is recommended for all ages.

www.thefabfour.com