THE COLOR PURPLE to Begin This Weekend at Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Color Purple the musical bursts onto the Goodman stage this weekend, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, with music direction by Jermaine Hill and choreography by Breon Arzell.

Twenty years since its original Broadway debut, the musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel by Alice Walker with a book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The Goodman invites audiences to engage in a deep-dive of Ms. Walker’s masterwork in the theater’s first-ever Book Club—Saturday, June 28 at 4:30pm—for longtime fans of the novel or those experiencing it for the first time. Additional audience engagement events listed below.

Brown’s 21-member company is led by prolific Chicago talent—including Brittney Mack as Celie; Aerie Williams as Shug Avery; Evan Tyrone Martin as Mister; Nicole Michelle Haskins as Sofia; Gilbert Domally as Harpo; Shantel Renee Cribbs as Nettie; Daryn Whitney Harrell as Squeak; and more, a full cast list appears below—in this story of a young woman’s perilous journey of personal awakening in the American South. The Color Purple begins this Saturday, June 21, opening night is June 30, and the run continues through July 27 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THE COLOR PURPLE MUSICAL



Inside The Color Purple: An Experience for Global Majority Emerging Theater Makers

June 20 at 3:30pm

The Goodman invites Chicago-based Global Majority (POC) theater makers to an immersive behind-the-scenes, first-hand look at the production process with three industry leaders. Led by 2024/2025 Season Goodman Directing Fellows Raquel Torre (Maggio Directing Fellow) and Tor Campbell (Northwestern Directing Fellow), participants will converse with award-winning director Lili-Anne Brown, together with Goodman BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley and Briana Fahey, Goodman Production Manager and Head of Stage Management. Participants will also enjoy dinner and attend an invited dress rehearsal of The Color Purple. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Inside.

Scene Night

June 26 at 6pm

Enjoy networking and mingling with other Chicago young professionals at Scene Night, a pre-show reception with hors d’oeuvres and drinks, hosted by the Goodman’s Scenemakers Board. $93 (reception and performance)

Pride Night Out!

June 27 at 6pm

Kick off the Chicago Pride festivities with a night of community! DJ Rae Chardonnay spins an eclectic mix of tunes at this pre-show event—including a 25% discount at the bar on specialty drinks plus a discounted ticket to this evening’s 7:30pm performance. $48 (reception and performance)

The Color Purple Book Club

June 28 at 4:30pm

Calling all book lovers! Dive into Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel The Color Purple for a discussion that bridges the page and the stage, inspired by the Tony Award-winning stage musical adaptation. Ideal for book clubs, solo readers and those experiencing the story for the first or hundredth time! Make a day of it: catch the show before or after the event. Use promo code BOOKEVENT to get 25% off tickets to the performance and Book Club event.

Play on Words: Conversation with the Poet Zahra Baker

July 2 at 6pm

Poet Zahra Glenda Baker shares insights into her work, creative process and the power of poetry in dialogue with the stage. Baker is a Louisiana-born artist whose diverse talents as a vocalist, storyteller, poet, ritualist and teaching artist have enhanced the Chicago arts scene for more than 35 years. The pre-show reception includes light refreshments and wine provided by Doña Amalia. $5 (event only)

The Color Purple Hidden GEMS Vendor Fair

July 12 from 12:30pm to 7pm

In its third year, the Hidden GEMS (Goodman Entrepreneur Market) showcases and celebrates the work of Black creators and brands across various fields—including fashion, art, music, literature, cuisine and more. Free and open to the public

Comments