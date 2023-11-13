THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes to Chicago's Apollo Theater In March 2024

Direct from London’s West End, the international, critically acclaimed theatrical sensation The Choir of Man is coming to Chicago’s Apollo Theater in a limited engagement. The Choir of Man is 90 minutes of indisputable joy for all ages. Performances of The Choir of Man begin on March 27, 2024, at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. The press opening is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30pm.

Single tickets for The Choir of Man start at $35. Tickets for performances through May 26, 2024, go on sale Monday, November 20 at 10:00am at Ticketmaster.com, by calling (773) 935-6100, or by visiting the box office at the Apollo Theater. Group reservations (10 or more people) are currently available through Group Tix and Tours at 312-423-6612 or www.grouptixandtours.com.

Welcome to The Choir of Man, the best pub in the world. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a theater experience unlike any you’ve had before. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk melodies, and pub anthems, The Choir of Man has something for everyone. A cast of nine (extra)ordinary and multi-talented guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance, and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that popular gathering place—your favorite local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the excitement. Raise a glass with us! Cheers!

The Choir of Man is an uplifting celebration of community and friendship where everyone is welcome. It's 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in Chicago! Brimming with hits from artists such as Adele, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luther Vandross and more, the cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this feel-good show.

Co-producer Nic Doodson states, “With a wildly successful engagement on the West End now in its second year, and sold-out productions in multiple international venues, including three consecutive sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and three US Tours, we are bringing the show back to Chicago. This great city welcomed us enthusiastically when we made a stop here on our tour—and we think Chicago’s Apollo Theater is the perfect place for us to call home for our return. So, come thirsty for great music and great beer!”

The Chicago run will feature an all-star UK cast that will be joined onstage by a live band. An announcement with complete casting and creative team members is forthcoming.

A mug-clinking success, The Choir of Man comes from the creative minds of Andrew Kay (Soweto Gospel Choir, Bluey’s Big Play, and the award-winning North by Northwest) and Nic Doodson (The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys), with lead producers Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, Scott Prisand and Matthew Weaver (Rock of Ages and Soul Train) and The Everywhere Group. The music is arranged and orchestrated by the show's Musical Supervisor Jack Blume, while dialogue takes the form of spoken word monologues written by performance poet Ben Norris. The movement direction and choreography is by original cast member and tap dancer Freddie Huddleston.

The creative team includes: Andrew Kay (Creator & Producer), Nic Doodson (Creator, Director & Producer), Jack Blume (Musical Supervisor, Vocal Arranger & Orchestrator), Freddie Huddleston (Movement Director, Choreographer & Associate Director), Ben Norris (Monologues Writer), Oli Townsend (Scenic Designer), Verity Sadler (Costume Designer & Associate Scenic Designer), Richard Dinnen (Lighting Designer), Sten Severson (Sound Designer), and Debbie O’Brien (Casting Director).

The Choir of Man was first presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and has since been performed at venues around the world, including the Sydney Opera House and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Since 2018, The Choir of Man has been a resident show on board the Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Encore cruise ships. The West End production now in its second year was nominated for a 2022 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

For more information, visit www.choirofman.com. Follow the guys on Facebook (/thechoirofman), Twitter (@choirofman) and Instagram (@choirofman).