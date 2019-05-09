THE ART OF ADAPTATION Returns May 31 â€“ June 2, 2019

City Lit Theater's twelfth annual THE ART OF ADAPTATION festival will be held on May 31, June 1 and 2 at City Lit Theater at 1020 West Bryn Mawr Avenue. Seven adaptations were selected following a nationwide call for submissions, and each will be awarded a $200.00 prize. A jury of local theater professionals will select a best in show piece and award an additional $300 cash prize to its adapter.



This year's selections come from sources likely and unlikely, ranging from short stories to U.S. government reports. Poets (Yeats and Dickinson) will be represented alongside the painter Pierre-August Renoir. Each adaptation will be performed twice during the festival - first in one of the evening sessions and again in a Sunday matinee marathon of all seven plays.



The seven adaptations to be performed and the performance dates for each are as follows:



Friday, May 31, 7:30 PM



ADVICE TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS ABOUT LEAD IN DRINKING WATER, by Preston Choi, from the Official Website of the United States Government



DANDELION, by Robert Halverson, from the painting TWO SISTERS (ON THE TERRACE) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir



TWO DESPERATE MEN, by Will Boersma, from the O. Henry short story, "The Ransom of Red Chief"



CRAZED GIRLS, by Terilyn Eisenhauer, from the WB Yeats Poem, "A Crazed Girl"



Saturday, June 1, 7:30 PM



THREE WISHES, by Ryan Yapp. A collection of three short stories revolving around three wishes



MORE UNCOMFORTABLE THAN WET SOCKS, by Jack Cummings, from the Emily Dickinson poem, "I'm Nobody - Who are you?"



...AND SO IT GOES, by David Finney, from the transcript from the Emmett Till murder trial and the FBI report on his killing



Sunday, June 2, 2:00 PM



A marathon of all seven plays in the festival.

Ticket prices for The Art of Adaptation are $15 on Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1, and $20 for the marathon on Sunday, June 2. Tickets can be reserved by going to www.citylit.org or by calling 773-293-3682.



