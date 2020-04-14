Students Taking Part in Mudlark Theater's Mudlark News Network are Reporting Virtually

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

ABC7 Chicago has reported that students at the Mudlark Theater are covering the news virtually. The news program is part of a class being taught by the Mudlark Theater, based in Evanston.

The theater usually puts on 12 productions every year and two-week summer camps, and all classes have gone virtual.

Maureen Powers, the executive director at the Mudlark Theater shared:

"We have online rehearsals, then we rolled. We recorded it and edit it all together. It's great. They are covering real news with a humorous twist,"

Phoebe Rogers, a student shared "I liked being the person being interviewed. I can just be the subject of the news,"

"They are so grateful and really expressing their joy and appreciation for this opportunity that their kids have to connect," Powers said.

The Mudlark Theater offers scholarships to students so that everyone can take part in their programs.

