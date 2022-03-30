Students Bring The Raue Center House Down With First Performance Of New Musical Ensemble

On March 22nd, Raue Center School For The Arts students took the stage at Raue Center to perform their first showcase as members of the newly formed Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble!

A small but mighty team, the six YMTE students performed selected songs from beloved stage musicals such as Smokey Joe's Cafe, Shrek, The Secret Garden, Next To Normal, and Mean Girls, with each student featured several times throughout the showcase. Additional lights and sound were provided by Jarrod Bainter, Technical Director, and supported by staff members Jessica Urban and Billy Seger to help elevate the aesthetic of the performance.

"The beauty of this class is that every session will be different, with material that gives everyone a moment in the spotlight while learning how to be a good ensemble member as well," says class instructor Alayna DeVar, Education Coordinator/Lead Instructor for Raue Center. "The performance was highly regarded and the kids quite literally wouldn't leave the theatre. We will be running this class again and I look forward to seeing how this class grows and evolves over time."

The Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble, geared toward students aged 14-18, focuses on vocal technique that expands beyond solo singing into small and large group ensembles. Students enrolled in the class can look forward to musical theatre songs they've always wanted to sing, but have not had the back up vocals to bring them fully to life . The collaborative atmosphere, paired with DeVar's rich background in vocal instruction and pedagogy, makes for the ultimate experience in group singing.

Risk. Explore. Create. Raue Center School For The Arts looks forward to bringing this class back in the Fall of 2022. Until then, be sure to check out rauecenter.org/education or visit facebook.com/rcschoolforthearts for updates on more exciting opportunities, including a brand new Summer Camp experience aptly called "Camp RCSA." Those looking to enroll students in RCSA programs should be reminded that the institution's RaueNOW Family Membership offers a 25% discount on enrollment fees for all RCSA classes and workshops as well as an additional 30% discount on select Raue Center programming throughout the year. Scholarship opportunities are also available by contacting rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org .

Raue Center currently requires masks for all patrons 2+. For more information, visit rauecenter.org/covid/. For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.