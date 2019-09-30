Strawdog Theatre Announces HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS

After charming audiences last winter, Strawdog Theatre Company's holiday hit HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS returns December 7 - 29, 2019 at 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago's Northcenter neighborhood. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, the family classic features book and adaptation by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Lauren Katz and music direction by Yair Farkas. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Sunday, December 8 at 1 pm.

Will Hershel of Ostropool outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue so that villagers can celebrate Hanukkah? In this stage adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, the story comes to life with music and a little bit of magic for families of all ages to enjoy.

Comments Strawdog Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann, "I'm thrilled to bring back Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins to Strawdog this season. Hershel captures the imagination, joy and theatricality central to Strawdog's work in a story great for audiences young and old. It is a privilege to bring this well-loved tale to Chicago audiences during the holiday season."

Eric Kimmel (Author) is the author of over 130 books for children, including Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock and the classic Hanukkah tale, Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins. He is a five-time winner of the National Jewish Book Award and the Sydney Taylor Award for Lifetime Achievement. Dr. Kimmel and his wife Doris live in Portland, Oregon.

Michael Dailey (Book/Adaptation) has appeared as an actor in 24 mainstage productions with the company since joining Strawdog in 1997. Writing credits include three radio plays presented as part of Radio Theatre 7, co-writer on the late night series The Adventures of Picklebot and Lawfer and script editor for Strawdog's productions of 1001 Afternoons in Chicago, Julius Caesar and Measure for Measure.

Jacob Combs (Music and Lyrics) is a writer, director and composer based in Los Angeles. In addition to last year's premiere production ofHershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, his previous musical theater projects include Palin! The Musical (music and lyrics), Unraveling (book, music and lyrics), Falling Apart, Coming Together (music and lyrics) and Legends & Lore (book). He is currently writing the book, music and lyrics for the musical Selling Out, which was workshopped at Chicago's Strawdog Theatre in June 2018. Jacob's first short film as writer/director, Without, premiered earlier this year, and is currently on the festival circuit, having played at over 15 U.S. and international festivals so far. His short screenplay Messrs. is being produced through the AfterWORK program at Pixar Animation Studios, where Jacob works in the creative development department.

Lauren Katz (Director) is a freelance director, dramaturg and teaching artist. Recent directing projects include: This is a Chair (Haven Theatre), Women of 4G (Babes with Blades Theatre Company), Toni and Marcus: From Village Life to Urban Stress (Illinois Holocaust Museum) and Subjective is Beauty (Prop Thtr). As an assistant director and dramaturg in Chicago, Lauren has worked with various companies including: About Face Theatre, Firebrand Theatre Company, Theater Wit, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Victory Gardens Theater, Redtwist Theatre, Writers Theatre, and Windy City Playhouse. Lauren served as the 2016/2017 Artistic Apprentice at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and as a fellow in the 2018/2019 Directors Inclusion Initiative at Victory Gardens Theatre. As a teaching artist, Lauren works with Lookingglass Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Mudlark Theater.

Yair Farkas (Music Director) is a composer and singer from the suburbs of Chicago. He is a graduate of Binghamton University's music program where he studied classical voice, musicology and composition. He has written for professional music ensembles including Contemporaneous and the Grammy-award winning artists of Modern Medieval.

