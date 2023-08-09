Straight No Chaser Will Bring the SLEIGHIN' IT TOUR to the UIS Performing Arts Center

STRAIGHT NO CHASER - Sleighin' It Tour Will Return to the UIS Performing Arts Center on November 11th.

RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser has announced the "Sleighin' It Tour," will perform in Springfield at the UIS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar's "Live 75" for tours at the end of 2022, Straight No Chaser's annual fall tours have become part of family holiday traditions throughout the United States.

Tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, August 11th at 10 am. Ticket prices are $59.50, $49.50, and $39.50 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center beginning Wednesday, August 9th, all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

Kicking off in Montana on October 20th, the three-month-long and nearly 50-show trek encircles the US, concluding on New Year's Eve in Mesa, AZ. Along the way, the nine-member group will perform at landmark venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, New York City's Beacon Theatre, and four shows at Indianapolis' Murat Theatre, where the group has sold out 35 times in their history, a record for the venue.