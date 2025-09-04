Steppenwolf Theatre to Present John C. Reilly in MISTER ROMANTIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre will present John C. Reilly in Mister Romantic, an experience of love, laughter and longing as the acclaimed performer sings sweet melodies from the Great American Songbook and beyond. Mister Romantic will play three performances only December 4 – 6, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Prepare to be captivated by the incomparable John C. Reilly in Mister Romantic, a vaudeville show that has already garnered critical acclaim and captured the public’s imagination. Backed by a cracker jack band of multi Grammy winners Davíd Garza, Charles De Castro, David Piltch and Gabe Witcher, the New York Times calls the show "wryly funny, sometimes tender and sad, but always sincere" and Vanity Fair describes it as “fiercely funny” and says "John C. Reilly is one hell of a singer." Mister Romantic asks you to open your heart to the love all around you and marks a new chapter in Reilly’s acclaimed career.

For over three decades, John C. Reilly has remained one of the most beloved and versatile actors of his generation, effortlessly navigating comedy, drama and musical theater with a rare blend of skill and charm. From his breakout roles in quirky comedies to more nuanced dramatic performances, he has proven himself a master of range, breathing life into a vast array of characters with both warmth and depth.

Reilly’s career began with his film debut in Casualties of War, quickly establishing him as a sought-after actor among the most acclaimed American directors. He collaborated with Paul Thomas Anderson on Hard Eight, Boogie Nights and Magnolia, worked with Martin Scorsese on Gangs of New York and The Aviator, and joined Robert Altman for A Prairie Home Companion. Reilly earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for the movie musical Chicago, featuring his memorable performance of “Mister Cellophane,” a major inspiration for Mister Romantic. He showcased his comedic mastery with two blockbuster films with Adam McKay, Step Brothers and Talladega Nights, while also blending his musical and comedic talents in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. His versatility led to international recognition in films such as We Need to Talk About Kevin (Lynne Ramsay), Carnage (Roman Polanski), The Lobster (Yórgos Lánthimos) and The Sisters Brothers (Jacques Audiard). More recently, he reunited with Adam McKay starring in HBO Max's Winning Time, the limited series about the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2025, the acclaimed actor will also take on a variety of compelling roles. In A Prayer for the Dying, Dara Van Dusen’s adaptation of Stewart O’Nan’s novel, set in the 1870s, Reilly plays a town doctor in a community ravaged by a deadly plague. He will also portray the legendary Buffalo Bill in Testa O Croce, a film directed by Italian filmmakers Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis.