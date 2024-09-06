News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at Writer's Theatre

Natasha, Pierre is now playing!

By: Sep. 06, 2024
Spotlight: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at Writer's Theatre Image
"There’s a war going on somewhere out there, and Andrey isn’t here.” Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. But when she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, family friend Pierre must push through his existential crisis to help Natasha pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

Based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s epic novel War and Peace, this innovative musical spectacle took Broadway by storm with its “electropop opera” score, receiving two Tony Awards and 12 nominations. Katie Spelman and Matt Deitchman, the inspired creative team behind WT’s hit production of Once, reunite to bring this modern spin on a literary classic to Chicago for the first time.




