Skokie Theatre Will Present HAMMERSTEIN TIME In November

The Skokie Theatre will present Hammerstein Time, a concert celebrating the 130th birthday of lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Daryl Nitz with music direction by George Howe, the program will honor Hammerstein’s prolific career, featuring songs from Show Boat, Rose Marie, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music.

Oscar Hammerstein II wrote lyrics for more than 850 songs and received eight Tony Awards and two Academy Awards for Best Original Song. His collaborators included Jerome Kern, Otto Harbach, Sigmund Romberg, Vincent Youmans, and Richard Rodgers, with whom he worked for 17 years on some of the most enduring musicals in American theatre history.

Performers will include Chicago vocalist Frieda Lee, along with Sean Caron, Cindy Firing, Alex Magno, Laura Freeman, Ken Baker, and Brianna Murray. The concert is part of the Daryl Nitz Entertainment series at Skokie Theatre.