Short Story Theatre Will Present an Evening of Four Wise, Warm Stories at Miramar Bistro

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of four warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, February 20th, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Miramar Bistro, 301 Waukegan Ave. in Highwood. Tickets are $10 at the door. For pre-show dinner reservations (mention Short Story Theatre): 847-433-1078. Drinks are available during the show. For all other information, contact Donna@shortstorytheatre.com.

Bob Meyers of Deerfield tells 2 short short stories about how 11-year-old boys think...or not. His stories: "Blumberg Held for Ransom for a Dead Chicken" and "Shammer at the Waterfront."

Highland Parker Bonnie Hillman Shay had a life-changing bicycle accident last year, and she shares that experience in "A Surprise Story."

Judy Yacker, also of Highland Park, discovers a journal that leads to unexpected insights in her story "Perspectives from the Rear View Mirror: Looking Back While Moving Forward."

Joining us for the second time, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, storyteller Tony Smith recalls taking a life-changing ride in an AMC Gremlin.

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, "Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences."

For more information and for guidelines for submission: www.shortstorytheatre.com.

BIOS OF STORYTELLERS:

Bob Meyers, a retired ENT doctor, blames his friend Michael for getting him interested in writing personal observations about the human condition, and now he can't stop! He writes his memories in interesting story form for his children and grandchildren, and hopes that over time they'll add their own stories, creating a family chronicle. Hopefully, this chronicle will be read and reread by future generations. Bob: "It's wanting to know, that makes us human."

Bonnie Hillman Shay had a life-changing experience in July, 2019. She feels the experience is a gift that keeps on giving as she has tweaked her life personally and professionally and treasures what each day brings. Professionally, Bonnie is a Photo Organizer, who works on clients' photo and video collections. As Short Story Theatre demonstrates, life is all about stories. Bonnie is honored to help a client with their photographic story and makes sure a family's photos and videos are manageable, enjoyable, shareable, safe and secure for now and generations to come. Since parents pass their photo collections on to their kids and grandkids, Bonnie considers the results of her work to be priceless. When Bonnie isn't curating family photo collections, she enjoys bicycling, walking her dog, cooking, and doing crossword puzzles.

Judy Yacker is currently a speech-language pathologist in a nearby public school's early childhood program where she helps preschool students with speech and language delays to communicate and find their voices. Previously, she was a high school English teacher, where she encouraged students to find their own voices and tell their own stories. She lives in Highland Park with her husband Scott, her dog Kiwi, and occasionally, her mostly flown the coop sons, Colin and Bryan. She is honored and humbled to have an opportunity to tell her story with such talented storytellers.

Tony Smith is a semi-retired accountant living in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He has three adult sons and spends his time reading, volunteering, working around his house and yard, making furniture, maintaining a couple of small wooden boats, and writing essays. He grew up in Libertyville, Illinois. His father was a journalist and his mother a librarian. He has four brothers and four sisters. He reads his stories on a regular basis at an open mic setting called "Writers' Night" in Sturgeon Bay.





