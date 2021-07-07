Shattered Globe Announces THE GLOBAL PLAYWRIGHT SERIES Now Accepting Submissions

Shattered Globe Theatre has announced The Global Playwright Series, a new play development program specifically aimed at BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, neurodiverse and disabled writers and those who fall within intersections of these identities.

The program aims to connect SGT with new playwrights who want to collaborate, lead the development of their play and have it fully produced by Shattered Globe. Submissions are currently being accepted through August 15, 2021. Submission guidelines and instructions are available at sgtheatre.org/gps.

Two selected playwrights will be announced this fall and each will receive initial compensation of $500. From there, SGT will discuss how each playwright wants to lead the process of developing their play and Shattered Globe will provide resources to achieve that goal. The selection panel includes Andrea J. Dymond (director), Lavina Jadhwani (director, playwright), Aila Ayilam Peck (actor, SGT Associate Artist), Linda Reiter (actor, SGT Ensemble), Nate Santana (actor, director, SGT Ensemble), Sandy Shinner (SGT Producing Artistic Director), Charles Smith (playwright, Professor Emeritus Ohio University) and Ayanna Wimberly (poet, playwright, SGT Associate Artist).

In introducing the Global Playwrights Series, SGT Ensemble member Deanna Reed-Foster comments, "The goal of becoming an anti-racist theatre organization takes a tremendous amount of work. I am humbled to be working with Shattered Globe Theatre as we do that work. This isn't the first or the last thing we are doing in an effort to make theatre more equitable. And as SGT sets our new course, GPS will help us chart the future."

For more information on Shattered Globe Theatre, please visit www.shatteredglobe.org.