Salsa Icon Gilberto Santa Rosa Performs At The Auditorium Theatre August 10

Known as El Caballero de la Salsa (the Gentleman of Salsa), the Grammy Award-winning salsa and tropical artist Gilberto Santa Rosa makes his Auditorium Theatre debut on Saturday, August 10, 2019. In this one-night-only event, he performs many of his world-renowned hits, including "Concencia," "Que Alguien Me Diga," "Déjate Querer," and "El Amor de los Amores." To celebrate his more than 40-year career in the music industry, a live recording and documentary version of Santa Rosa's San Juan show from his 40...Y Contando tour were released today, highlighting his "unique blend of salsa music and romantic melodies" (Billboard).

"We are thrilled to have salsa icon Gilberto Santa Rosa make his debut on our historic stage this summer," says Auditorium Theatre Chief Programming Officer C.J. Dillon. "The Auditorium Theatre has hosted musical luminaries from around the world since it opened 130 years ago, and we are excited to continue this tradition by presenting world-renowned artists, such as Santa Rosa, at our National Historic Landmark."

Renowned for his musical elegance and style, Santa Rosa has won six Grammy Awards; released multi-platinum, platinum, and gold albums; and sold over 30 million records in the United States and Puerto Rico. Santa Rosa was named Billboard's Tropical Artist of the Decade between 2000 and 2009 and holds the Guinness record of being the artist with the most No. 1 hits on Billboard's tropical albums chart, making him one of the most successful Latin vocalists in the world.

Santa Rosa has recorded over 20 award-winning albums throughout his career. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the 2002 ASCAP Latin Heritage Award and the 2012 Lifetime Cultural Achievement Award from the United Nations-supported South-South News Organization. In 2013, Santa Rosa made his Broadway debut at the Walter Kerr Theatre, appearing as a special guest in the musical revival of Forever Tango.

Event Information

Gilberto Santa Rosa - Amor de Los Amores Tour 2019

Saturday, August 10 | 8PM

Tickets start at $34. A pre-sale starts today through Santa Rosa's website and Facebook page. Tickets to the general public go on sale Tuesday, June 4 at 10AM. Tickets will be available at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by phone at 312.341.2300, or in person at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office. Discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more people are also available.

The Auditorium Theatre also offers $15 student rush tickets to full-time college students and $5 tickets to young people ages 13-19 with Urban Gateways' Teen Arts Pass program. The Auditorium Theatre's ADMIT ONE program offers complimentary tickets to Chicago-area community groups.





