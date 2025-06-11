SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN Extended At A Red Orchid Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Red Orchid Theatre has announced a one-week extension of its world premiere production of SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN, written by Dianne Nora and directed by Ensemble Member dado. Originally scheduled to close June 22, the run will now continue through Saturday, June 28, 2025, at A Red Orchid’s home in Chicago’s Old Town. The production stars Ensemble Members Esteban Andres Cruz and John Judd.

Set against the surreal backdrop of Soviet wartime intrigue, SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN follows Soso, a charismatic performer who is rescued from near-death on the Eastern Front—only to be whisked into the Kremlin due to his striking resemblance to Joseph Stalin. Tasked with preparing Soso to serve as Stalin’s body double is Koba, a committed method actor and disciple of Stanislavski’s System. As Soso’s natural charm collides with Koba’s rigorous technique, the two must navigate questions of authenticity, power, and survival in the shadow of totalitarian performance. Their ultimate test: the Tehran Conference, where three so-called great men—perhaps no more than players—would determine the course of the 20th century.

The cast features Esteban Andres Cruz as Soso and John Judd as Koba, with understudies Rafael López (Soso) and Scott Westerman (Koba).

The creative team includes dado as director, Grant Sabin as scenic designer, Myron Elliott as Costume Designer, Levi Wilkins as lighting designer, and Angela Joy Baldasare as sound designer. Ab Rieve handles props design, with Lana Whittington serving as violence choreographer and Jason K. Martin as voice and text specialist. Lauren Lassus is the stage manager, Patrick Starner is the production manager, and Tom Daniel is technical director. Dramaturgy is by Tanya Palmer, with Tyler Struble as assistant director, Sheri Tarrer as assistant stage manager, Nini Bagundo as script supervisor, and Duncan Hon as master electrician.

Performances run through June 28, 2025. The schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. All performances take place at A Red Orchid Theatre, located at 1531 N. Wells St. in Chicago.

Tickets range from $35 to $50, with student, senior, and group discounts available. For tickets and more information, call the box office at (312) 943-8722 or visit www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

*Ensemble Members of A Red Orchid Theatre are indicated with an asterisk.

Comments