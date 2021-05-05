Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEE CHICAGO DANCE Celebrates Chicago Dance Month This June

Chicago Dance Month will highlight a full slate of live and virtual performances, classes and more from Chicago's dance community.

May. 5, 2021  

SEE CHICAGO DANCE Celebrates Chicago Dance Month This June

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, is proud to announce that this June will see the return of its popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month.

Now on its ninth iteration, Chicago Dance Month honors the artists and companies that are eager to get back in front of audiences. Chicago Dance Month will highlight a full slate of live and virtual performances, classes and more from Chicago's dance community.

More information on See Chicago Dance- sponsored and additional dance company virtual and in-person events is available at SeeChicagoDance.com/dancemonth.

"This year's Chicago Dance Month is my first as See Chicago Dance's executive director and I could not be more excited," said See Chicago Dance's Executive Director Julia Mayer. "It's been more than a year since many of us have been able to experience dance in-person. Chicago Dance Month offers plenty of opportunities to experience the rich breadth of Chicago dance with live performances all over the city and, for those who aren't yet comfortable gathering together, there will be virtual offerings as well."

In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance will spotlight the work of dozens of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated at SeeChicagoDance.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
The Art of Banksy - Exclusive Presale Starts Now! Photo

The Art of Banksy - Exclusive Presale Starts Now!

Chicago-Based Singer-Songwriter Saranto Releases I Never Catch The Train Photo

Chicago-Based Singer-Songwriter Saranto Releases 'I Never Catch The Train'

LEGENDS OF THE 50s AND 60s: GREATEST HITS to be Presented by Music Theater Works In Illino Photo

LEGENDS OF THE 50s AND 60s: GREATEST HITS to be Presented by Music Theater Works In Illinois

Black Button Eyes Productions Announces 2021-22 Season At The Edge Theater Photo

Black Button Eyes Productions Announces 2021-22 Season At The Edge Theater


More Hot Stories For You

  • Felicia Curry and Rick Foucheux Join WAPAVA Board of Directors
  • HOW HE LIED TO HER HUSBAND To Stream This Month From Washington Stage Guild
  • Photo Flash: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
  • Best Medicine Rep To Reopen In June With VARIANT STRAINS