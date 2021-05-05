SEE CHICAGO DANCE Celebrates Chicago Dance Month This June

See Chicago Dance, the dance industry's nonprofit service organization, is proud to announce that this June will see the return of its popular annual offering, Chicago Dance Month.

Now on its ninth iteration, Chicago Dance Month honors the artists and companies that are eager to get back in front of audiences. Chicago Dance Month will highlight a full slate of live and virtual performances, classes and more from Chicago's dance community.

More information on See Chicago Dance- sponsored and additional dance company virtual and in-person events is available at SeeChicagoDance.com/dancemonth.

"This year's Chicago Dance Month is my first as See Chicago Dance's executive director and I could not be more excited," said See Chicago Dance's Executive Director Julia Mayer. "It's been more than a year since many of us have been able to experience dance in-person. Chicago Dance Month offers plenty of opportunities to experience the rich breadth of Chicago dance with live performances all over the city and, for those who aren't yet comfortable gathering together, there will be virtual offerings as well."

In addition to the events listed below, See Chicago Dance will spotlight the work of dozens of artists and organizations during this citywide celebration. Chicago Dance Month events and Hot Deal discount offers will be added to future releases and updated at SeeChicagoDance.com.