SANTA CLAUS: THE MUSICAL Comes to Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Santa Claus is coming to Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in the children’s holiday musical Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL playing through Dec. 21. This seasonal entertainment is a holiday gift for kids of all ages and is being brought to life by the Rock Island theatre's team of professional actors.

Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL will enjoy show-only performances during its run, as well as occasional brunch performances. Held on scheduled Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the 10 a.m. show-only performances (doors at 9:30 a.m.) will take place on Nov. 25 and 29, as well as Dec. 2,4,6, 9,12,13,18 and 20. The 1 p.m. show-only performance (doors at 12:30 p.m.) will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13. The noon brunch performances (doors at 10:45 a.m., food served at 11 a.m.) are scheduled for the Sundays of Nov. 30 and Dec. 7,14 and 21. The special noon brunch performance on Friday, Nov. 28 will feature a special guest appearance by Santa Claus himself after the show!

After 1,000 years of faithful service, Santa Claus has decided to retire. But not all the elves in Kris Kringle's workshop are thrilled about his chosen replacement. With the help of his tech-savvy daughter Beatrice, Web-site designer Nicholas is in for the adventure of his life as he prepares to take over the reins to Santa’s sleigh before the next Christmas lands. Jingle jam-packed with a sleigh full of laughs, energetic and original Christmas music, and gloriously colorful costumes that will get audiences of all ages in the holiday spirit, Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL boasts a book by Noah Putterman and music and lyrics by David Christensen and Luke Holloway, and was hailed by Arts Wave as "a jolly good time with a lesson to boot (!) that should absolutely be part of your holiday traditions."

Serving as director/choreographer for Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL is Kiera Lynn, a Circa '21 veteran whose previous credits include directing “Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!” and “Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,” as well as appearing in the theatre's productions of “Jersey Boys,” “Mary Poppins” and the current mainstage presentation “Irving Berlin's White Christmas.”

The titular jolly old elf is portrayed by Janos Horvath, who played Santa in Circa '21's 2022 production of Santa Claus: THE MUSICAL and has also been seen in such family entertainments as “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” and “Jingle Arrgh the Way.” The show's Santa-in-training Nicholas is played by A.C. Lam, young Beatrice is portrayed by Marley Haley and five additional talents complete the ensemble: Melissa Anderson Clark; Bradley Robert Jensen; Kirsten Sindelar; Inna Gomez and Hanna Marie Felver.