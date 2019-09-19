Rough House Theatre Announces Cast of THE SILENCE IN HARROW HOUSE

Rough House Theater Co. is proud to announce its return this Halloween season with an updated production of the sold out 2018 horror phenomena. This year, Rough House Theatre presents The Silence in Harrow House , conceived and directed by Mike Oleon, written by Mark Maxwell and Claire Saxe, September 26 - November 10 at the Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St. Audiences once again descend into Rough House's gorgeous, dark and surreal world for a new story of silence, sacrifice and transformation. Previews are Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Performance times are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 and 8:45 p.m., Saturdays at 6, 7:45 and 9:30 p.m., and Sundays at 6 and 7:45 p.m. Recommended for audiences aged 14 and over. Tickets are $15 - $32 and may be purchased at RoughHouseTheater.com.

Audiences are invited to an once-in-a-lifetime tour of Harrow House, the secluded home and studio of Milton Harrow, the world's most influential and reclusive architect. With no guide but their instincts, guests be set loose in the infamous home to discover its secrets, free to pull on whatever threads they encounter and become entangled in the terrifying tale that unspools around them.

Within Harrow House's moldering walls, guests will meet its monstrous inhabitants - the architect's family, assistants and his most fervent followers. Each one has made an unthinkable sacrifice to the mad architect's insatiable hunger for a world that conforms only to his design.

During its original run in 2018, The Walls of Harrow House was a sold-out sensation and received much critical acclaim including NewCity calling it "a delightfully unnerving fusion of ambiance and story" and the Chicago Reader saying "Lead puppet designer Grace Needlman's macabre creations really are something to behold." This year's version, The Silence in Harrow House will include new puppets, new stories and new scares. The original cast and crew return to the Chopin with additions for this new engagement.

Through puppetry, environmental and sonic design, The Silence in Harrow House brings audiences face to face with cosmic horrors, nightmarish to behold and yet...uncannily familiar. Harrow House asks: Can we not only face our fears, but meet them? Can we find empathy for those who frighten us?

The cast for The Silence in Harrow House includes: Brittany Anderson, Noah Appelbaum, Mark Blashford, Alexander Ferguson, David Gordezky, Lauren Kincaid, Lucia Mier, Mark Maxwell, Felix Mayes, Sharaina Turnage, Shannon Weber and Kevin Wesson. The understudy will be Maddison Wise.

The production team for The Silence in Harrow House includes: Mike Oleon, director and scenic designer; Grace Needlman, lead puppet designer; Claire Saxe, playwright; Mark Maxwell, playwright; Hannah Cremin, stage manager; Lenny Fritsch, assistant stage manager; David Goodman-Edberg, lighting designer; Corey Smith, sound design; Caitlin McLeod, costume designer; Anna Wooden, assistant costume designer; Jeff Katz, assistant artifact designer; Warren Wernick, technical director; Zach Moore, sound engineer; Emily Chervony, production manager and original scenic design by Lauren Nigri.





