Rondi Reed and Francis Guinan to Star in Virtual Workshop of SUCH SMALL HANDS

The digital workshop will broadcast live at 7:30 PM CT on YouTube and will remain available until October 18 at 7:30 PM CT.

Tony Award winner Rondi Reed and Steppenwolf's Francis Guinan will star in a world premiere virtual reading of Adam Szymkowicz's Such Small Hands, directed by Artistic Director of Northlight Theatre BJ Jones on October 14, 2020, at 7:30 PM, as part of Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab.

The digital workshop will broadcast live at 7:30 PM CT on Youtube and will remain available until October 18 at 7:30 PM CT. A live talkback with playwright Adam Szymkowicz, Rondi Reed, Francis Guinan, director BJ Jones, and Kane Rep. Artistic Director Daniil Krimer will follow the reading.

All readings are free with a suggested donation of $25. The reading will be available here:

Such Small Hands: Paul is cancer ridden and descending into dementia. He wants to take his own life while he still feels like himself. Marie, his wife, fights to prevent his suicide. A play about love, aging, selfishness and selflessness.

Since late May, Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab has workshopped Sputnik in Suburbia by Adam Kraar, Midwest Porn by Quincy Long, Ghost Story by Lia Romeo, Invasions and Penetrations by Michael Solomonson, The Venetians by Matthew Barbot, Mentors by Kristen Palmer, Vow Keepers by David Valdes, You Were Mine by Rachel Lynett, The Humanities by Zayd Dohrn, Be Mean to Me by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Moreno by Pravin Wilkins, and The Broken Hearts of the Corrupted White House by Matthew Paul Olmos. Ken Urban's Danger and Opportunity will be presented on October 28, directed by Mark Brokaw.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You