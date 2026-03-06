Music Institute of Chicago Expands Summer Programs With New Camp and Suzuki Institute Partnership

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Music Institute of Chicago has announced an expanded lineup of summer programs for students of all ages. The offerings include a new general music camp for young learners, specialized instruction across a range of instruments and genres, and the 40th anniversary season of the Chicago Suzuki Institute, which will take place through a new partnership with Northeastern Illinois University.

Adventures in Music Camp: Sonic Passport

Launching for the first time this summer, Adventures in Music Camp: Sonic Passport is designed for students in first through third grade and explores the theme “Music Around the World.” The week-long day camps introduce participants to musical traditions from different cultures through instrument demonstrations, music and movement activities, and themed craft projects.

Camp sessions will be held at three Music Institute locations:

June 8–12 — Winnetka campus, 300 Green Bay Road

June 22–26 — Lake Forest campus, 40 E. Old Mill Road

July 27–31 — Evanston campus, 1490 Chicago Avenue

Chicago Suzuki Institute Celebrates 40 Years

The Chicago Suzuki Institute marks its 40th anniversary this year and will introduce a new collaboration with Northeastern Illinois University to host student instruction and teacher training programs.

Under the direction of Avi Friedlander, who also leads the Music Institute’s Barston Suzuki Center, the institute will offer sessions for violin, viola, cello, and piano students along with professional training opportunities for teachers.

The 2026 schedule includes:

July 2–3 — Online teacher training

July 6–11 — Student sessions and in-person teacher training at Northeastern Illinois University, 5500 N. St. Louis Avenue, Chicago

July 12–13 — In-person teacher training at the Music Institute’s Winnetka campus

Additional Summer Programs

In addition to camps and Suzuki programming, the Music Institute will offer a variety of summer lessons, workshops, and classes for children and adults. Programs include private instruction and group classes in instruments such as piano, violin, and guitar, available both in person and online.

Other offerings include Musikgarten classes for young children and caregivers, as well as specialized programs in chamber music, piano concertos, jazz, and other areas. Summer sessions begin in June and continue through August.