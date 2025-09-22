Review: GREASE at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We go together.

Yes this cast of Grease at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center do go together. The well known musical about life at Rydell High is a joyous, foot stamping, sing along quietly, fun production. The story follows new student Sandy Dumbrowski (Morgan Wolfe in her Metropolis debut) and Danny Zuko (Eric Amundson).

A side note: there are two performers not making their debut at Metropolis in this production: Eric Amundson and Henry Cartaya. Sandy’s close friends are Pink Ladies no nonsense Betty Rizzo (Marta Brady) and Frenchy, the beautician wanna be (Michaela Shapiro). Danny’s close friends in the Burger Palace Boys are Kenickie (Peyton Schoenhofer), Sonny (Henry Cartaya), Doody (Patrick O’Keefe) and Roger (Kyle Widener). At the performance I attended, Landon Reese Keller was unable to portray Roger so Kyle, his understudy, went on as Roger. Understudies and swings so important to shows! The school valedictorian Eugene (Nathan Kabara) is on the edge of being a member. Miss Lynch (Kathleen Puls Andrade) is welcoming the class of 1959 to their reunion and the flashback begins. Sandy tells the girls about her summer fling and Danny tells the boys about his summer fling. It doesn’t take long for the friends to figure out who the summer lovers are. They arrange for Sandy and Danny to bump into each other and it is awkward. Marty (Julia Hope Budd) invites Sandy and the Pink Ladies to her house for a pajama party. They talk, drink wine, smoke and Sandy has her ears pierced by Frenchy. The sight of blood makes her faint and the girls make fun of her. Danny and Sandy run into each other again at cheerleading practice. He tries to apologize to her. He promises he will do track to prove himself. Cheerleader Patty (Catherine Bevensee) begins to flirt with Danny. There is a dance coming up and she wants Danny to take her. Danny is going with Rizzo and Sandy is home alone. At the dance, Kenickie ends up with Rizzo, Danny is with Cha-Cha DiGregorio (Cristina Benninghoff-Uribe ). DJ Vince Fontaine (Dan Gold) begins the hand jive contest to the sounds of Johnny Casino (Brandon Sapp) which Danny and Cha-Cha win. During all this, Frenchy is debating about dropping out of beauty school. She is visited by Teen Angel (Justin Grey McPike). Several days later, Sandy and all the greasers are at a party without Danny. Rizzo fears she is pregnant. After everyone leaves, Sandy and Rizzo have a deep discussion after which Sandy decides she needs to fit in with the greasers. The next day, Sandy walks into school transformed from an innocent schoolgirl to the fantasy girl of a greaser. Danny is delighted and he and Sandy are now a couple. Frenchy has a new job, Rizzo is not pregnant and she reunites with Kenickie. The Pink Ladies, the Burger Palace boys, Danny and Sandy realize they will be friends forever and rock the stage with their friendships.

The book, music and lyrics of Grease were written in 1971 by Taft High School alum Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The story is based upon Taft High School students. Rydell High School was named in honor of the late, great Bobby Rydell. Director Dina DiCostanzo has created a world of yesteryear. The ensemble is tightly woven together. Even though the age range is from 22 up, these actors are convincingly portraying teenagers. You can tell they are having as much fun as the audience. The choreography by Matthew Weidenbener is jump jivin’. The set designed by Joe Johnson is very simple except for some amazing stairs with an illuminated border. Not much is needed to move from the school to a house or a garage. Christina Leinecke’s costumes are true to the era. The jackets for the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys are eye catching. The orchestra under the direction of Kevin Reeks, is above the stage. They fill the theater with all the beloved songs. Try not to sing too loudly!

It really doesn’t matter how many times you’ve seen the movie, the stage version (which was first) is a sight for the eyes and wonderful sounds for the ears. It will make you feel good. It was a different time and sometimes we need to revisit the simpler times. The Metropolis is the perfect place to start that journey. Grease is the word….. enjoy.

