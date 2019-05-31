Renee Taylor's MY LIFE ON A DIET Heads to The North Shore Center

The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie is pleased to present a three-week engagement of Renée Taylor's MY LIFE ON A DIET at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie in the Northlight Theatre space from Tuesday, July 16 through Sunday, August 4, 2019. Tickets for the award-winning autobiographical comedy range in price from $45 to $92 and are on sale now at the North Shore Center box office, NorthShoreCenter.org, or by calling 847-673-6300.

In MY LIFE ON A DIET, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor, perhaps best-known today as Fran Drescher's outspoken mother, Sylvia Fine, on the CBS sitcom The Nanny, looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like star, she'd just might look and live like one, Taylor dishes out both juicy anecdotes about and weight loss tips from Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, and Barbra Streisand. She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna, her late husband and partner in work for 52 years. In telling about her highs and lows - on and off the scale - this comedy legend proves the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

MY LIFE ON A DIET is written by Taylor and Joseph Bologna, and was originally directed by Bologna. MY LIFE ON A DIET made its New York premiere last summer with a critically acclaimed, extended run Off-Broadway at the Theatre at St. Clements. In November, Taylor won the annual United Solo Special Award for MY LIFE ON A DIET for her significant contributions to solo theater during the year.





