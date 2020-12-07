Remy Bumppo Presents THE CHIMES

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced that THE CHIMES by Charles Dickens, adapted and performed by Artistic Director Nick Sandys, will be returning to the Remy Bumppo stage for the first time since 2013 - this time virtually and on-demand. The show will be available for purchase December 7, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

In this one-person show, Nick Sandys portrays Charles Dickens and his whole array of lively characters. Full of wit, warmth, and even goblin attendants, this classic Dickensian holiday tale builds towards the dawning of New Year's Day. The storytelling of THE CHIMES will bring much joy to the holiday season, even during this Scrooge-like year.

"I have always been a Dickens fan--ever since my mother read his novels as bed-time stories to my brother and me," said Sandys. "I first adapted and performed this version in 2012 and--for some reason--it feels right to celebrate the coming New Year by bringing it back."

"THE CHIMES delivers on all the beloved Dickensian seasonal elements--great characters, heartfelt emotion, spooky spirits, and stringent social criticism. But this particular 'New Year's' tale has perhaps been unfairly overshadowed--Dickens personally believed it would knock its famous forebear 'out of the field.'. And it is joyful as a performer to join the great tradition of Dickens interpreters, that indeed began with Dickens himself in his famous public readings, in which THE CHIMES was an early favorite. Hopefully, this is a timely little present for the holidays."

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of THE CHIMES will be available for on-demand streaming from December 7, 2020 - January 3, 2021. Single tickets will be available on December 7, 2020 at www.RemyBumppo.org/Shows/Chimes or by calling the Remy Bumppo Administrative Office at 773.244.8119. Remy Bumppo Administrative Office phone hours are Monday - Thursday, 10:00 AM CST - 2:00 PM CST.

