Reflections - A Kathak Dance Show Comes to Metropolis in March

REFLECTIONS - A Kathak Dance Show celebrates the ancient story-telling Indian Classical dance form at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 20, 2022.



Katha means 'Story' and Kathak is that which tells a story. Kathak is a solo dance-form that has absorbed Persian and Central Asian influences and comprised of intricate footwork, dynamic spins, rhythmic interplay, and "Abhinaya", the art of expression. Today, it has evolved into a contemporary discipline that brings together the traditional, the neo-classical, and the modern to explore new spaces.



The ever-changing world we create is a mere reflection of who we are and who we aspire to be and thus with "REFLECTIONS" we explore how we reconcile with our reflections as they change over time. Kathak, through its music, costumes, and the stories has always reflected the social, cultural and political mores of the time. We will show how Kathak has embraced this transformation from the ancient and the pristine to the modern and contemporary. The arcs of the stories will show us loving our reflections before they stop resembling us and how we reconcile with this.



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



REFLECTIONS - A Kathak Dance Show will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. School of the Performing Arts student tickets are $20 and can be purchased via phone or email (not available online). The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

