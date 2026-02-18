Redtwist Theatre Unveils Cast And Creative Team For ‘NIGHT, MOTHER

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning Redtwist Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for ‘NIGHT, MOTHER by Marsha Norman, directed by Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown. The production runs April 2–May 10 at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Previews are Thursday, April 2 through Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m., with press opening scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. Regular performances take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. The running time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Two understudy performances are scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Life has been difficult for Jessie, and her hope for the future has faded. Struggling with a failed marriage, caretaker fatigue due to her criminal son and aging mother, and increasing isolation, Jessie determines to take control of her life in the only way she believes remains. As she retrieves her father’s old pistol with the intention of ending her life, Norman’s play unfolds over one harrowing night between mother and daughter.

The cast features Anne Sheridan Smith as Jessie and Kathy Ruhl as Thelma.

The production team includes director Dusty Brown, assistant director Ashley O’Neill, dramaturg Meredith Ernst, Costume Designer Madeleine Shows, props designer Nick Barletson, sound designer Harper Justus, scenic designer Bobbie Buie, technical director Jeff Brain, lighting designer Piper Kirchhofer, and master electrician Ruby Lowe.

Single tickets range from $10–$60 and are available at RedtwistTheatre.org. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and veterans, with pay-what-you-can pricing offered for all Friday night performances.

ABOUT Marsha Norman

Marsha Norman is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and co-chair of playwriting at Juilliard. She won the Pulitzer Prize for ‘NIGHT, MOTHER and received Tony Awards recognition for The Secret Garden and The Color Purple. Her body of work includes Getting Out, The Laundromat, The Pool Hall, Loving Daniel Boone, Trudy Blue, and Last Dance, among others. She has also written for television and film and remains active in arts advocacy and education.

ABOUT DUSTY BROWN

Dusty Brown is the executive artistic director of Redtwist Theatre. They began their career as a stagehand in Atlanta, Georgia, and earned an MFA in directing from Ohio University in 2021. Their directing credits include Wolves, Pluto, Macbeth, Bug, Sweeney Todd, Uffizi, and Barefoot in the Park.

ABOUT REDTWIST THEATRE

Now celebrating its 21st anniversary, Redtwist Theatre stages contemporary dramas in its intimate black box space in Edgewater’s Bryn Mawr Historic District. The company is known for producing up-close storefront theatre experiences that connect audiences directly to the stories on stage while supporting emerging and established artists alike.