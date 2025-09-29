Red Theater Reveals Cast of the World Premiere of THE PILON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Red Theater presents the world premiere production of The Pilon, written by Zach Barr and directed by Jessica Love, running October 25 - November 23, 2025 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave.

The production features Delia Kropp as Rhonda, Rio Ragazzone as Corbin, Jordan Tannous as Lex, Josh Razavi as Marc, and Harper Levander as Griffey, understudied by Kailen Lee, RJ Cecott, Elijah Cox, Ryan Finn and Silas Smith.

"A meditation on how we build our identity by following or running from other peoples' examples, featuring a queer love story, intergenerational trans friendship, characters overhauling their own identities, and the greatest dream of all: Seattle getting an NBA team again." - New Play Exchange

This will be the second world premiere this season for playwright Zach Barr, following Black Cat Theatre's production of Quinlyn Can Paint in August. Comments Zach, "The Pilon is, above all, a love letter: to transgender people, to sports fans, and to my hometown of Seattle. I'm ever grateful to Red Theater for their commitment to bring this script to life for the first time."

The Pilon will be Red's fifth premiere from a living playwright since returning to production in 2022. Comments Artistic Directors Clare Brennan and Wyatt Kent, "The Pilon is a warm embrace of a play. It's a celebration of shared community, of choosing vulnerability, and most importantly of trans joy."

The production team includes Morgan Kingsley (assistant director), Ella Johnson (stage manager), Manuel Ortiz (scenic design), Chas Mathieu (props design), Jack Goodman (lighting design), Jamie Macpherson (intimacy design + family liaison), Haleigh Kent (costume design), Sebby Woldt (sound design), Skyler Simpson (poster design), Faith Decker (photographer), Daniel Bird Tobin (dramaturg), AJ Mueth (technical director), Phoebe Huggett (charge artist), Hunter Cole (director of production), Becca Holloway (casting director), Wyatt Kent (producer), Clare Brennan (producer) and Mary T. Cahoon (company manager).

