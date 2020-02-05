Raven Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season

Raven Theatre is pleased to announce its 2020-21 Season, kicking off this fall with a revival of Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee's drama Inherit the Wind, directed by Ian Frank. This timeless American epic takes a microscope to the way societies and individuals alike define and defend their versions of truth.

Also this fall, Artistic Director Cody Estle helms the Chicago premiere of Melissa Ross's The Luckiest, which takes a heartfelt and honest look at the journey of life.

The season continues next winter with Jonathan Harvey's sweet and simple coming-of-age play Beautiful Thing. Mikael Burke directs this touching story of two boys living in London who are discovering how they fit into the world around them.

Raven's 2020-21 Season concludes next summer with the world premiere of Joshua Allen's The Last Pair of Earlies, directed by Tyla Abercrumbie. This new drama follows the hardships and hopes of Wayland and Della Rose Early as they chase a sweet Southern dream on the South side of Chicago.

Raven Theatre is located at 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. A variety of 2020-21 Season subscription packages are currently on sale at www.raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.

Comments Raven Theatre Artistic Director Cody Estle, "As we continue telling stories that connect us to our cultural landscape, we launch this season in a small country town where the trial of the century is brewing. We will follow a strong woman living fiercely, discover the budding love of two young men, and come home to Chicago's south side to watch a couple reconcile their past with their present. We continue striving for even greater heights by combining the best Chicago has to offer with artists from across the country. Together they will bring Raven audiences a world premiere, a regional premiere and two beloved revivals newly reinvigorated."

Raven Theatre's 2020-21 Season:

September 24 - November 8, 2020

Inherit the Wind

By Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee

Directed by Ian Frank

Press opening: Monday, September 28, 2020 at 7:30 pm

The national spotlight turns to the small town of Hillsboro after local teacher Bert Cates is arrested for discussing evolution with his students. As prayer and protest collide, two big-league defenders turn up the heat and launch the trial of the century.

Matthew Brady and Henry Drummond go head to head as they argue the core of right vs. wrong and good vs. evil, examining the marvel and flaw of free will. As the trial ensues, beliefs are saddled against opinion, and the town of Hillsboro is put to trial alongside Cates. Soon, one man's fate becomes inextricably linked to the battle over a nation's soul.

October 22 - December 6, 2020

The Luckiest - Chicago Premiere!

By Melissa Ross

Directed by Artistic Director Cody Estle

Press openings: Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3 pm and Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm

Lissette and Peter are best friends living their best lives. But when an out of nowhere diagnosis shatters Lissette's world, Peter is left trying to pick up the pieces.

Suddenly finding herself at odds with both her best friend and her mom - who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions - Lissette is forced to navigate between the two while unflinchingly forging her own path for her future. This tender, funny, and keenly-observed play explores the uncertain and sometimes heartbreaking territory of how we choose to take ownership of our lives.

February 11 - March 28, 2021

Beautiful Thing

By Jonathan Harvey

Directed by Mikael Burke

Press opening: Monday, February 15, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Jamie and Ste are two boys living in working-class flats in southeast London. They attend school, talk gossip and sit outside to bask in the sun.

Jamie is a bit rebellious, has patchy attendance at school, and has inherited the same sharp tongue as his mother, Sandra. Ste, often avoiding his erratic brother and father, devotes himself to sports and academics in hopes for a better future. They find solace with one another from their mundane, yet overwhelming lives. When Ste starts seeking nightly refuge at Jamie's, their midnight chats evolve into something different, something transformative and something beautiful. The boys seek understanding in themselves, rather than the world that doesn't understand them.

May 6 - June 20, 2021

The Last Pair of Earlies - World Premiere!

By Joshua Allen

Directed by Tyla Abercrumbie

Press opening: Monday, May 10, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Ever since he was a teenager in Mississippi, Wayland Early could count on two things - his talent for making handmade shoes, and Della Rose's love.



But danger forces them to flee north to Chicago. Before they know it, nearly two decades have passed, and both Wayland and Della find themselves increasingly unable to count on anything, including their marriage. As they each contend with the weight of their spent youth and unrealized dreams, a life-altering question comes to the surface: are they still enough for each other?





