Raue Center Launches Youth and Adult Musical Theatre Ensemble Classes

Raue Center has announced the launch of their Musical Theatre Ensemble classes as a part of the inaugural offerings of the Raue Center School For The Arts.

Do you love show tunes? Do you miss singing in a group? Is there a favorite duet or trio you've always wanted to sing? Come lend your voice as a member of one of our premiere Musical Theatre Ensembles at Raue Center School For The Arts!

The Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble class will focus on vocal technique that expands beyond solo singing into small and large group ensembles. The group will work on multiple songs that will feature all members in some way, with a final performance at the end of the session. This class is for students who want to be strong members of an ensemble. This is NOT a choir! The focus will be on modern musical theatre. Sing everything from favorite classics to modern-day hits from shows like Les Miserable, Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Mean Girls, and more!

Have you ever wanted to be on stage, but never had the chance? Do you miss the stage? Then the Adult Musical Theatre Ensemble is for you. The Raue Center School for the Arts invites you to be a part of their AMTE and sing favorites from great shows like Mama Mia, Sound of Music and Head over Heels. This low-pressure class for ages 21 and up is geared toward those who have always wanted to be on stage, but never had the chance. AMTE will incorporate ensemble singing with light choreography and a cash bar!

Risk. Explore. Create. The first semester begins the week of October 11, 2021. Visit rauecenter.org/education/ for full information on enrollment, financial aid, and more exciting opportunities. For specific questions regarding enrollment, email rcsa@rauecenter.org.





