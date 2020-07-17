Raging Waves Announces Opening Of New Attraction

In the heart of summer, Illinois' largest waterpark dedicated to family fun for all ages, Raging Waves, 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, which recently opened to the public in accordance with state and local guidelines on Saturday, July 11, is excited to unveil its newest attraction on Friday, July 24. With the new, six-lane mat racing waterslide, aptly named Aussie Mat Dash, Raging Waves continues to grow with an attraction that will allow six riders to race side-by-side in tunnels to the bottom. With only two other such slides installed in the world, the Aussie Mat Dash will be located at the south end of the park, near The Boomerang, Cyclone and other Raging Waves favorites.

Raging Waves' Aussie Mat Dash is a Proslide RallyRACER attraction that is changing the racing game at waterparks across the world with RallyPOINTS technology. With engineered RallyPOINTS, each rider seamlessly speeds through a fast spiral beside their fellow racers and may now track their progress as they go in and out of open and closed-slide areas along the way. Appropriate for riders 42-inches tall or above, the Aussie Mat Dash will feature almost 2,500 feet of combined slides, with each slide being 400 feet in length.

"We are thrilled to open our newest waterslide to our guests this month," said Randy Witt, Co-Owner of Raging Waves. "As a family-owned and run business, our entire Raging Waves team is proud to continually provide the opportunity for friends and families to make memories each summer. Bringing our total waterslide count to 32, the Aussie Mat Dash is the perfect ride for guests to embrace their competitive side and race together! With state and federal approval to operate during these unprecedented times, we look forward to serving each of our guests with the upmost care and opportunity for safe, family-friendly entertainment, as we do every summer."

Raging Waves, known as one of the cleanest water parks in the world, will ensure staff and guest health, well-being and comfort by requiring all those who enter the park to first pass a health screening upon arrival. All guests must wear face coverings when not engaged in swimming activities and when a safe physical distance of six feet or more is not possibly maintained, including while in entry, restroom and restaurant queues. The Raging Waves staff, which includes an increased cleaning crew, has gone through enhanced cleanliness training, while abundant sanitation stations will also be available throughout the park for guest and staff frequent use.

In addition to all above-and-beyond sanitation measures, Raging Waves has changed the following policies. Raging Waves will allow filled personal water bottles inside the park and will not offer water fountains or refills. Mobile ordering will be available at the Shark Bite Café via Raging Waves' app to allow for guests to order at their table and maintain personal space. Locker room use and capacity will be limited for maximum safety and only clear bags will be allowed in the park, with standard bag check rules in place upon arrival.

Raging Waves' operating hours are Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advanced reservations are required for all guests prior to visiting and all members of the party must enter the park as a group. Reservations may be made online and general admission is $34.99 each for adults and children, while admission for infants between 0-23 months are free. Parking vouchers may also be purchased in advance online or upon arrival.

For more information or to purchase Raging Waves tickets, visit www.RagingWaves.com or call 630.882.6575. Follow Raging Waves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

